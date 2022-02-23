Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 23, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

3rd annual San Antonio African American Book Festival returns to Carver Library Saturday 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will serve as the Keynote Author at Saturday's festival. - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will serve as the Keynote Author at Saturday's festival.
Join the Friends of the Carver Library in celebrating the power of Black literature for the third annual San Antonio African American Book Festival.

More than 40 guests are slotted to participate, including keynote author Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson, San Antonio Poet Laureate.



The event will kick off with the 7th annual Black History for Children Book Exhibit, hosted by Baba Aundar of Ma’at Marketing/KuumbaNia. That will be followed by a children’s book writing session and keynote.

Books from the featured authors will be available throughout the festival, as will food from local vendors, making it the perfect day to keep your nose in a book.

Free, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 26, Carver Library, 3350 E. Commerce St., and Second Baptist Community Center, 3310 E. Commerce St., (210) 207-9180, facebook.com/carverfriends.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

