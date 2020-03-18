March 18, 2020 Slideshows » News

4 San Antonio Homes For Sale That Actually Have Basements 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Prefer to practice some social distancing by hiding away in a basement? Well, if you've got a lump of cash laying around, you can do so in one of these homes that has a basement.
19203 Grey Bluff Cv

$1,250,000
You would have a bit of a trek to make it inside this massive home.
There's lots of space inside.
You'll enjoy an open-concept area throughout this home.
This home is full of beautiful features.
And there's a full basement that's just as roomy as the rest of the home.
There's four bedrooms in this massive home.
There's also 4.5 bathrooms.
And don't forget about the this beautiful home. You can see a bit of the basement in this shot.
1818 Small Crk

$595,000
This home may look big on the outside, but it's all the more grand on the inside.
You have your standard dining room and office.
Plus, the kitchen is all updated with new features.
Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are just waiting to be appreciated.
There's plenty of room in this living space.
There's four bedrooms.
There's also 3.5 bedrooms, and this is obviously the master bath.
Take a look at this media room!
While the basement isn't sub-level, there are three levels here. How cool is that?!
145 E Magnolia Ave

$798,900
Located in Monte Vista, this beautiful home has lots to offer.
For instance, there's two sitting areas right as you enter the home, one of which has has a fireplace.
Though the home was built in 1925, it includes all updated appliances.
You'll find a total of five bedrooms in this home.
There's also 2.5 bathrooms.
Oh, there's also the basement that features basically an entire apartment.
Yup, there's even a dining room and a living room.
The downstairs basement is complete with its own bedroom...
... as well as its own bathroom.
This home also features its own wine cellar.
Ain't she a beaut?
1234 Iowa St

$285,000
Though it looks small, this home has everything you need.
The kitchen is roomy enough.
There's an adjacent dining room.
There are a total of three bedrooms in this home.
There's also two bathrooms here.
One of each can be found in the basement!
There's also a separate storage unit, which can also be used as a garage.
Don't forget about the hot tub.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, real estate, homes for sale, basement

