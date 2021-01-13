5 BEST CBD Dog Treats & Biscuits (2021) 

click to enlarge

CBD has been the darling of holistic treatments for humans in the past couple of years. In fact, the market is expected to reach $4.7 billion in sales in 2020, with a 14% uptick from 2019 with sales pegged at $4.1 billion.

Part of this market share now includes our furry best friends. The pet industry is worth $99 billion in 2020 and is steadily growing. According to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Survey 67% of households own a pet, which equates to 84.9 million American homes.

The benefits of CBD are numerous for pets. It helps with pain, anxiety, stress, arthritis, poor appetite, degenerative joint disease, hot spots, gastrointestinal problems, and end of life care to name a few.

This is possible due to the fact that most living things have an endocannabinoid system, with the exception of insects. Dogs and cats have similar endocannabinoid systems like humans. So, the way our bodies obtain the benefits of CBD, will be similar with how dogs and cats internalize the benefits as well.

This endocannabinoid system is responsible for balancing many processes in the body, including the immune system, brain function, stress, mood, appetite, metabolism, etc. It is wholly responsible for putting our bodies in homeostasis or balance.

The next question becomes, how does one find the best brand of CBD dog treat in a sea of choices? We have reviewed a few of our top picks.

Top 5 CBD Dog Treats Online (2021)

click to enlarge

They offer two types of formulations for CBD, a full spectrum version and an isolate version. They are a long-standing general pet health company that started in 2005 since they were always on the lookout for innovative solutions to pet health issues.

Steak and Cheese Hard Chews (5 mg) 25 pieces, 125 mg of CBD per bag

What dog or even human does not like the flavors of steak and cheese? Picky eaters don’t stand a chance with this bestseller from Innovetpet.

Cost: $23.95 / $.019 cents per mg of CBD

Hemp Soft Chews Turkey & Apple (2mg) 40 pieces, 80 mg of CBD per bag

This full spectrum hemp formula ensures your pet doesn’t miss out on the benefits of the whole plant known as the Entourage Effect. The soft chews allow for easy mastication for older geriatric pets.

Cost: $21.95 / .27cents per mg of CBD

Oil Source: varied private farms and own manufacturing

Effectiveness/ Quality: They offer 2 mg and 5 mg so it covers both small and large breed

Winner: Steak and Cheese Flavor – 25-piece packs (5mg per piece) for a total of 125 mg of CBD per bag. Cost is $0.19cents per mg of CBD

Special Features:

● 30-day money back guarantee

● Vet formulated

● All-natural, Human grade whole ingredients, Grain-Free, Preservative-Free, & Gluten-Free

● 100% Pure Terpene-Rich Phytocannabinoid Extract (isolate)

● Third-Party Lab Tested Certificate of Analysis

● Non-GMO

● CBD Isolate available in 5 mg

● Full Spectrum Available in 2 mg

Brand Reputation: Founded in 2005 with two partners with a background in biochemistry and engineering.

Conclusion: The steak and cheese flavor are a great price point for CBD isolate, and they have both a hard and soft chew to help clean dog’s teeth, or easy to chew for older dogs who may have lost some teeth. They are a solid choice with 4.8 stars, cute heart shaped bites, and bundled packs for extra savings.

click to enlarge

This company offers oils or tinctures, soft chews, supplement bars and bundled kits for dogs. It is veterinary formulated.

Relax & Roll Soft Chews - Peanut Butter Flavor (15 mg) 60 pieces, 900 mg of CBD per package. Peanut butter is one of the most popular flavors in the pet market due to a minimal allergy reaction. It is also one of the most beloved flavors for dogs that is safe for feeding.

Cost: $48.00 / .05 cents per mg of CBD

Relax & Roll Supplement Bars - Peanut Butter & Banana Flavor (15 mg each bar) 3 bars per sachet, 45 mg per sachet, available in 5, 15, or 30 sachets.

Cost: $20.00 / 5 sachets for 675 mg / .03 cents per mg of CBD

Oil Source: undisclosed

Effectiveness/ Quality: Owners report good calming effects and soft easy chew with convenient portability in sachets for freshness.

Winner: Relax & Roll Supplement Bars with CBD- Peanut Butter & Banana Flavor if cost is your motivator. Cost is $0.03 cents per mg of CBD

Special Features:

● 60-day money back guarantee

● Vet formulated

● Third-Party Lab Tested Certificate of Analysis

● Easy chew, cold extruded method

● Full Spectrum CBD Oil

● Hypoallergenic formula

Brand Reputation: Vet formulated, uses only the purest ingredients without chemicals or fillers.

Conclusion: Both chews available are cold extrusion methods, with just a difference in shape. Although the sachets are an easy option to conveniently put in a purse if you tend to take your dog with you everywhere you go. Either option is sound with a small price differential. Portability would probably be your deciding factor.

click to enlarge

They have numerous CBD products ranging from oils, treats, balms to sprays. They have oil doses available for 75 mg to 600 mg and the three flavors listed below with the same potency of CBD.

King Kalm Crunch- Apple Cinnamon Flavor (2-3 mg) approximately 30 pieces, approximately 75 mg of CBD per 8 oz. package.

This flavor contains gluten free stone ground oat flour, organic apple, cinnamon, turmeric and black peppercorn. $34.99 / .46 cents per mg of CBD

King Kalm Crunch- Blueberry Flavor (2-3 mg) approximately 30 pieces, approximately 75 mg of CBD per 8 oz. package.

This flavor contains gluten free stone ground flour, sweet potato, eggs, blueberries, diced apples, honey and flax seeds. $34.99 / .46 cents per mg of CBD

King Kalm Crunch- Honey Oats Flavor (2-3 mg) approximately 30 pieces, approximately 75 mg of CBD per 8 oz. package.

This flavor has gluten free stone ground oat flour, rolled oats, eggs, almonds, honey, turmeric and black peppercorn. $34.99 / .46 cents per mg of CBD

Oil Source: USA, undisclosed

Effectiveness/ Quality: Pet owners say their dogs are less anxious, love all the flavors and do great on road trips.

Winner: The price is the same on any of the CBD dog treats so either choice in flavor is a personal choice. It all breaks down to about $.46 cents per mg. On the site it lists that there are 30 pieces and on another part of the site it lists 40 pieces per package. For the purpose of the calculation, we used 30 pieces with 2.5 mg of CBD per treat.

Special Features:

● 30-day money back guarantee

● All-Natural, Organic Ingredients

● Third-Party Lab Tested Certificate of Analysis

● Formulated by a Licensed Holistic Physician and Nutritionist

● CBD Isolate formulation

● Hypoallergenic formulas

Brand Reputation: Founded in 2015, multiple awards and press mentions for King Bomb ™ a shedding tool and expanded into the wellness line. Mantra is “We don’t need a ton of products, but just a ton of quality.”

Conclusion: Their treats are great tasting with all hypoallergenic formulations and formulated by a holistic physician and nutritionist.

click to enlarge

What dog or human does not like peanut butter? These traditional style tasty morsels are Culinary Institute of America chef inspired, manufactured in an SQF3 facility which is the highest food safety rating for manufacturing. Also available in pack bundles.

Peanut Butter Small Breed (2mg) 20 pieces, 40 mg of CBD per bag

This full spectrum hemp formula comes in a delightful heart shape form.

Cost: $12.00 / .30 cents per mg of CBD

Peanut Butter Large Breed (5mg) 15 pieces, 75 mg of CBD per bag

This full spectrum hemp formula is formulated for medium to large breeds.

Cost: $16.00 / .21cents per mg of CBD

Peanut Butter Double Functional Hip & Joint (5mg) 15 pieces, 75 mg of CBD per bag

This full spectrum formula contains 5 mg of CBD plus 300 mg of glucosamine and 110 mg of chondroitin per treat, making it a true double functional treat. On sale with 2 remedies for the price of 1!

Cost: $16.00 / .21cents per mg of CBD

Oil Source: Colorado grown from a fully vertically integrated hemp manufacturer.

Effectiveness/ Quality: They offer 2 mg and 5 mg so it covers both small and large breed. The hip and joint formula is perfect for large and giant breeds with an extra added benefit.

Winner: 5 mg Hip & Joint Formula – 15-piece packs (5mg per piece) for a total of 75 mg of CBD per bag. Cost is $0.21 cents per mg of CBD and free bonus glucosamine treatment. This is ideal for large and giant breeds or dogs that have degenerative joint disease and arthritis.

Special Features:

● 30-day money back guarantee

● Pro Chef inspired formula

● All-natural, Human Grade Whole Ingredients, Grain-Free, Preservative-Free

● Full spectrum formulation

● Third-Party Lab Tested Certificate of Analysis

● Non-GMO crop

● Small batch-controlled manufacturing for tight quality control

● Vegetarian formula

● Tender Chew for older dogs

● Multipack bundles available for additional money savings

● Made in the USA

Brand Reputation: Founded in 2016 in Colorado by a Culinary Institute of America chef. Pet safety, quality ingredients from vetted sources, sustainability in ingredient sourcing, and customer service are paramount to this brand.

Conclusion: The hip and joint formula is the best seller with great value and additional glucosamine and chondroitin for free. Quality controlled small batch manufacturing produced in a Safe Quality Food (SQF) grade 3 facility.

click to enlarge

Holistapet carries products for dogs, cats and horses. They have a specialized CBG oil formulation that is known as the “mother of all cannabinoids” since it is believed that all cannabinoids originate from CBG. Studies on CBG are still ongoing.

Their dog products include soft chews, treats, capsules and shampoo.

CBD Dog Treats + Heart & Immune Care: Blueberry & Sweet Potato Flavor (5 mg) 30 pieces, 150 mg per package. Available in 300 mg and 600 mg doses.

It has blueberries, flaxseed, hempseed, sweet potatoes, oats, brown rice flour, molasses, cinnamon and coconut oil.

CBD Dog Treats + Joint & Mobility Care: Pumpkin Spice & Cinnamon Flavor (5 mg) 30 pieces, 150 mg per package. Available in 300 mg and 600 mg doses.

This flavor contains turmeric, Boswellia, hemp seed powder, pumpkin puree, brown rice flour, molasses, cinnamon and coconut oil.

CBD Dog Treats + Stress & Anxiety Relief: Green Apple & Peanut Butter Flavor (5 mg) 30 pieces, 150 mg per package. Available in 300 mg and 600 mg doses.

This flavor contains L-theanine, chamomile, hemp seed powder, peanut butter, apple sauce, brown rice flour, molasses, cinnamon and coconut oil.

Pricing remains the same for any of the three flavors.

$26.95 / 150 mg / .18 cents per mg of CBD

$34.95 / 300 mg / .12 cents per mg of CBD

$64.95 / 600 mg / .11 cents per mg of CBD

Oil Source: Colorado full-spectrum

Effectiveness/ Quality: They utilize full spectrum oil for the Entourage Effect so your pet doesn’t miss out on the benefits, plus the added ingredients that target specialized issues makes this a winner.

Winner: Any of the flavors that give an extra boost to targeting specific problems and at .18 cents per mg, is a decent price point for Colorado grown oil.

Special Features:

● 30-day money back guarantee

● All-natural, vegan and dairy free

● Full spectrum formulation

● Third-Party Lab Tested Certificate of Analysis

● Organic ingredients

● CBG formula available

● Multipack bundles available for additional money savings

● Products available for horses

Brand Reputation: They are a well-respected brand in the marketplace, offering a variety of products for dogs, cats and horses. They specialize only in the cannabis market for pet products unlike others who carry a multitude of other products and bring on a CBD line.

Conclusion: Their treats target specific problem areas with the added benefit of CBD. The blueberry variant is great for overall wellness for your pet, while the pumpkin spice gives an extra boost to those pets with degenerative joint disease.

Here are 5 more website that didn’t make our top 5:

https://www.hempmypet.com/

https://www.cbdmd.com/cbd-for-pets

https://www.hempurecbd.com/

https://www.honestpaws.com/

https://lolahemp.com/

Final Thoughts

Our pets are family. We undoubtedly wish to choose only the best products for them. With the myriad of choices out there, we hope that we have given you a great place to start.

CBD is not only for ailing or stressed-out animals but great for daily overall wellness. Consider giving CBD to your pet much like us taking a daily vitamin. It can help stave off future health problems from arising sooner than later.