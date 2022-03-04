5 San Antonio splash pad locations will reopen ahead of spring break 

click to enlarge Instagram / historicpearl

Kids play in the splash pads at San Antonio's Pearl development, which is privately owned and not operated by the city.

Benavides Park, 1502 Salito St.

Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W Commerce St.

Hemisfair Park, 343 S. Alamo St.

Lincoln Park, 2915 E. Commerce St.

Pearsall Park, 4838 Old Pearsall Road

If you're a parent looking to keep your kids entertained as warmer weather sets in, thank your lucky stars. The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will reopen five splash pad locations on Saturday, March 5."With spring break around the corner, it's a great time to open the city's splash pads for families and visitors to enjoy," Director of Parks and Recreation Homer Garcia said.The following city splash pad locations are scheduled to resume operation:The pads will operated 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and are free. Even so, with temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s next week, parents may want to delay their kids' visits, unless they're up for a polar plunge.