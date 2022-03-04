Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 04, 2022

5 San Antonio splash pad locations will reopen ahead of spring break 

By
click to enlarge Kids play in the splash pads at San Antonio's Pearl development, which is privately owned and not operated by the city. - INSTAGRAM / HISTORICPEARL
  • Instagram / historicpearl
  • Kids play in the splash pads at San Antonio's Pearl development, which is privately owned and not operated by the city.
If you're a parent looking to keep your kids entertained as warmer weather sets in, thank your lucky stars. The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will reopen  five splash pad locations on Saturday, March 5.

"With spring break around the corner, it's a great time to open the city's splash pads for families and visitors to enjoy," Director of Parks and Recreation Homer Garcia said.



The following city splash pad locations are scheduled to resume operation:
  • Benavides Park, 1502 Salito St.
  • Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W Commerce St.
  • Hemisfair Park, 343 S. Alamo St.
  • Lincoln Park, 2915 E. Commerce St.
  • Pearsall Park, 4838 Old Pearsall Road
The pads will operated 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and are free. Even so, with temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s next week, parents may want to delay their kids' visits, unless they're up for a polar plunge.

