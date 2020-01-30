5 Stone Oak Homes For Sale That Are Actually Affordable 

Yes, this gorgeous home is actually within your budget.
It's actually a former model home, so it's all decked out and been kept in good condition.
The flooring has also been updated throughout the home, definitely a selling point.
Live here and the kids will attend North East ISD schools.
In addition to a spacious living area seen here, there's also an upstairs loft/gaming room for you to utilize.
This home is 1,880 square feet.
The kitchen may be a bit smaller, but it has everything you need.
These white cabinets offer a classic look.
There's four bedrooms in this home — here's a look at the master bedroom.
And here's the master bathroom.
The home was built in 2002.
There's three bathrooms in total here.
The home sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.
While this home could benefit from some sprucing up, all the pieces are here for you to move into a spacious home in a great neighborhood.
Like, we're talking 1,901 square feet type of spacious.
This open floor plan is great for connecting with the rest of the family.
Here's a look at the master bedroom.
The master bathroom is a little tight, but it has everything you need.
There's four bedrooms in total.
There's also two and half bathrooms.
This deck is perfect for kicking back with the family, or entertaining a big group of people at a party.
This large backyard can be yours.
If you're looking for a home that's not lavish, but in a super nice part of town, you'll be satisfied with this home.
Think of it as your next ongoing DIY project.
With the asking price at a reasonable amount, you may not mind putting in some money to sprucing up the place.
The kitchen looks a little old school, but it has plenty of counter space.
There's also a breakfast nook in the kitchen.
There's also a separate dining room.
This home is smaller with only three bedrooms, but the master bed is reasonably roomy.
The master bathroom is large enough.
This home has two and a half bathrooms.
The roof was updated on this home two years ago.
This spacious backyard is definitely a selling point.
First things first: don't let the current decor of this home, seen in these pictures, turn you off to this sale. It's a great price, above all else.
This home has a lot of potential, given that it is a whopping 2,870 square feet.
This open floor plan is all sort of enticing.
There's four bedrooms in total.
Each bedroom is pretty spacious.
There's also two and a half bathrooms.
Just look at this deck. You should be sold on this home.
Are you looking for a starter home in a nice neighborhood? Then this home is what you're looking for.
This open floor plan is plenty inviting, no matter if you're in the kitchen, dining area or living room.
The layout of the kitchen allows you to be in all three rooms at once.
Though smaller at 1,373 square feet, the space is made of good use.
You'll find high ceilings here.
The home includes two bedrooms, ideal for a single person or couple.
It may be an adjustment to having a bathroom without a door.
You'll even score this roomy garage.
There's plenty of room to run around in the backyard.
This home is so worth it.