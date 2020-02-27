February 27, 2020 Slideshows » Arts

6 Gorgeous Treehouse Glamping Spots Within Driving Distance of San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
If the idea of spending time in the great outdoors without actually being outdoors sounds appealing, you're not alone. We've rounded up glamping spots within driving distance where you can spend time in nature without roughing it out too much. These treehouses will provide quite the experience.

All listing information and photos via Glamping Hub
Dreamy One-Room Tree House
Spicewood
This spot is made up of two treehouses — perfect if you want to get away with bae, but don't mind making it a trip with another couple.
There's even space to sit back and enjoy the view.
With each house suitable for two guests, this getaway is intimate and cozy in a fun way.
Just look at that — perfect for some quality time.
Hope you're not afraid of heights.
Who says treehouses can't be romantic?
There's even space to explore and have some fun if the weather is right.
Romantic Tree House Rental with Soaking Tub
Spicewood
When you think of a treehouse, you probably imagine a small, wooden box. Not this treehouse.
Getting inside is an adventure all its own!
Though only three guests are allowed in this rental, this treehouse is plenty roomy.
The treehouse is equipped with a king bed and record player.
There's also a loft bed.
The top draw of this rental may just be this tub, where you can relax and enjoy the natural views.
There's even a kitchenette for you to make warm drinks like coffees or teas, or even cook a small meal.
If you stay here, make it a point to take in the views from the deck.
Don't worry, you'll be completely safe as you make your way to this beautiful getaway.
You'll definitely be mesmerized with the twinkling lights at night.
Astonishing Family-Friendly Tree House
Spicewood
With these pods scattered about, up to four guests can head to this picturesque collection of treehouses.
Be prepared to climb up to your natural oasis.
There's enough amenities here that you can spend your whole vacation without even leaving the grounds.
There a cozy sitting area for you to sit back and relax with your loved ones.
This kitchenette is all decked out with an oven, fridge, toaster and coffeemaker.
Once you finish cooking your meal, you can sit around for hours with good company.
Two guests can take this bedroom with a queen beed.
There's also two twin beds if you're not trying to get cozy.
Make it point to enjoy the views.
Stunning Tree House
Spicewood
Make you way across this bridge and you'll be able to spend a night at this treehouse centered around a cypress tree.
Just don't look down!
This will be plenty cozy — just perfect for an intimate getaway.
You and your lovely can enjoy this getaway.
Take advantage of the adjacent bath house — it's a true treat!
Delightful Dripping Springs Rental for a Tranquil Getaway
Dripping Springs
Up to four guests can stay at this cozy treehouse rental — ideal for girls' trips or friend-filled getaways.
There's a queen bed and two single beds on the property.
You'll be able to get your caffeine fix without ever leaving your rental.
Make it a point to sit back and the deck and enjoy each others' company.
You can also sit out by the water if that's more your speed.
You'll definitely want to spend some time appreciating the natural wonders around you.
Luxury Cabin Getaway Perfectly Nestled near the Guadalupe River
New Braunfels
Who says your treehouse rental can't be a luxurious one?
This kid- and pet-friendly rental can accommodate five guests.
There's plenty of different spaces around this treehouse where you can hang out.
You definitely won't feel limited inside this kitchen.
There's a space for everyone to hang out if they want to take enjoy the peacefulness indoors.
Don't worry, there's Wi-Fi here if you need it.
There's also a bathroom inside your rental. You don't find that everywhere.
Of course, there's a small deck for you to enjoy the views.
Why not take a dip in the water if the weather is right?
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, treehouse, glamping, GlampingHub, unique rentals, vacation, staycation

