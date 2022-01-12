7 San Antonio organizations win $145,000 in funding from the National Endowment of the Arts 

click to enlarge
-
Jaime Monzon
-
Luminaria was one of seven San Antonio organizations to receive NEA funding.
Seven San Antonio organizations have landed a total of $145,000 in funding from the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA).
On Tuesday, the NEA announced its first round of recommended awards
for its 2022 fiscal year, with grants going to San Antonio organizations including Luminaria, the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture and Musical Bridges Around the World.
The funding was awarded under the NEA's Grants for Arts Projects program, which provide project-based funding across 15 disciplines to support public engagement with and access to the arts.
“These National Endowment for the Arts grants underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy,” Acting NEA Chair Ann Eilers said the awards announcement.
“The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being for communities and individuals, and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time.”
The following grants were awarded to San Antonio organizations:
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
- Artpace, Inc. (Artpace San Antonio), $15,000
- Luminaria, $20,000
- Musical Bridges Around the World Inc., $20,000
- National Association of Latino Arts and Culture, $55,000
- SAY Sí, $15,000
- University of Texas at San Antonio, $10,000
- Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA), $10,000