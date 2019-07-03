8 Beautiful Alamo Ranch Homes Available for Under $250k 

This 1,928-square-foot home is move-in ready. Folks eager to find a new home should take note.
The single-story home features high ceilings that give off a spacious feel.
The kitchen includes a sizable island and dark, beautiful counters.
The open floor plan allows you to be in the kitchen while keeping up with what's going on in the living room and dining room.
The dining room is a decent size, and features a beautiful chandelier.
The master bedroom features two large windows for those who love natural light.
The master bathroom includes a double vanity as well as a separate tub and shower.
In total, there are three bedrooms.
And two bathrooms, perfect for a small family.
The backyard is massive enough to host parties or include a trampoline.
At 2,152 square feet, this home has it all. This dining room has its own space separate from the rest of the home.
Treat this room further into the house as a living room with a TV or a serene sitting room.
There's space for a breakfast table as well as stools at the breakfast bar.
The dark finish on the cabinets pairs beautifully with the appliances.
Upstairs there's a roomy loft area. Use it as you wish!
The master bedroom is sizable enough, with room for all the bedroom furniture and maybe even a desk.
The master bathroom includes both a shower and a tub.
You'll find three bedrooms in total here.
There's also 2.5 bathrooms.
This patio will be your favorite spot in the house in no time.
This unique backyard is ready to be yours.
Step inside this 2,088-square-foot home and you'll immediately see the dining room.
There's a downstairs living room, complete with a fireplace for all the family to gather around.
You'll enjoy this spacious open kitchen with lots of counterspace and of course the stainless steel appliances.
There's also a breakfast nook adjacent to the living room.
Here's a look at the master bedroom, plenty of space as you can see.
And here's the master bathroom. There's 2.5 bathrooms in total.
This family room will come in handy for movie nights.
The home is equipped with four bedrooms, perfect for growing families.
And each of the bedrooms is pretty spacious.
The family will enjoy hanging out on the patio or running around in the backyard.
This 2,389-square-foot home will honestly be hard to beat. First of, the dining room is super gorgeous.
The kitchen has ample counter space and an island to boot.
The breakfast nook is pretty roomy too.
The living room is just the right size for relaxing and entertaining.
The master bedroom is complete with plenty of windows for natural light to shine through. This massive home includes five total bedrooms.
There's also three bathrooms.
There's even a room for kicking back and having fun.
Oh, and the backyard is humongous too.
Step inside this 1,826-square-foot home, which has plenty of space for relaxing.
The breakfast nook and kitchen are close, but spacious enough to feel separate.
This beautiful kitchen has plenty of counterspace.
The master bedroom features plenty of natural light.
Every component of the master bathroom is separate so it doesn't feel cramped.
There's an additional two bedrooms.
There's an additional bathroom too.
There's also room to play around in the backyard.
You'll enjoy lots of space in this 2,514-square-foot-home. This is actually a dining room area, but this family uses it as a second living room.
And here's the actual living room, which is pretty dang big all on its own.
You'l find granite counters, large cabinets and stainless steel appliances in this kitchen.
The laundry room is adjacent to the breakfast nook.
The master bedroom gives you space for all the furniture you need and then some.
The master bathroom is pretty large too, complete with a generous walk-in closet. There's another full bath and a half bath.
In total, you'll score four bedrooms with this home.
Plus there's even room for a family room.
Best of all, there's lots of room outside for you to play or just relax.
It's all about quantity in this 2,466-square-foot home. The living room and dining room may be tight, but all the features here make up for it.
Here's the kitchen, complete with ample counter space and cabinets.
Including the master bedroom, there's five bedrooms in total.
Here's the master bathroom, with a separate shower and tub.
The rooms are big enough for everyone to have their own space.
Here's one of the three bathrooms.
There's also a loft where you can transform it into a game room, or just about anything you wish.
The backyard could use some work, but think of it as a fun DIY project.
Consider this 1,743-square-foot find the perfect starter home.
The single-story home has enough space for a small family or couple to live their best life.
The open floor plan may feel tight, but you have everything you need.
The master bedroom is plenty spacious, so that counts for something.
You'll find two bathrooms here.
There's room for an office or guest bedroom.
The massive backyard is all you need if you're looking to have parties on the regular.