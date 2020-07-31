VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

July 31, 2020

9 Stylish Tiny Houses for Sale in San Antonio Right Now 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Big doesn't necessarily mean homey.

That's the key argument made by the Tiny House Movement — you know, those folks who aim to live a simpler life in a smaller, less-wasteful space. If you've tuned into HGTV in the past decade, chances are you know what we're talking about.  

While HGTV defines "tiny" as fewer than 600 square feet, we decided to cast a slightly larger net and found a wealth of cool San Antonio abodes that were both stylish and smaller than 750 square feet.

Hope you don't mind us bumping up the size limit just a wee bit. After all, how many of us really want to dwell in a 250-square foot cabin with a composting toilet or a home made out of a converted trash dumpster?

All images from Realtor.com.
123 W Lambert St.
$244,500
162 Elgin Ave.
$144,990
221 Vista Road
$99,987
314 E Southcross Blvd.
$137,500
343 Calles St.
$125,000
606 Sharmain Place
$114,500
2415 W Poplar St.
$65,000
3127 San Fernando St.
$86,000
435 W Lubbock St.
$145,000
123 W Lambert St.
$244,500
tiny homes, small homes, San Antonio homes for sale, homes under 750 square feet, homes under 1, 000 square feet, Texas homes, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, tiny houses, small houses, one-bedroom houses, houses for sale, San Antonio

