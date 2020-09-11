A $1.5 Million San Antonio Mansion Has a Door Carved With an Indian God and an Italian Marble Kitchen 

September 11, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
Some people's version of giving a home international flair involves picking up a few throw pillows and knick-knacks from World Market. At least that's how it works for those of us living on a budget.
But when you're outfitting a seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath mansion in an affluent North San Antonio neighborhood, it stands to reason you've got a little more decorating money to play with.
That certainly appears to be the case in this $1.5 million Stone Oak-area home, which includes hand-picked materials from around the world, including Germany, Italy, Spain, India and Japan, according to its real estate agent.
Check out the intricate stone tile work surrounding the front door carved with the image of the Hindu god Ganesh, then the Asian-inspired designs in the balcony railings. From there, feast your eyes on a stylish and modern kitchen with loads of Italian marble and a breathtaking backsplash. And then there's the ultra-modern cabinetry found everywhere from the master bath to the home theater room.
Of course, if you get bored of all those fancy details, you can always enjoy the outside view from a 2,000-square-foot outdoor terrace space. Some people have it rough.
