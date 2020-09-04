A $1.9 Million Mansion for Sale in Olmos Park Has a Master Bedroom Fit for Royalty 

September 04, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
If you're going to drop $1.89 million on a house, you're going to expect a palace, right? And if you're buying a palace, best expect a master bedroom fit for royalty.
That's exactly what's going on in this 5,800-square-foot English-style mansion for sale in SA's tony Olmos Park neighborhood.
The breathtaking master isn't just bigger than most living rooms — or, hell, some houses
— it's got cathedral ceilings with a 23-foot center peak. But that's not all the grandiosity that's going on. There's also a stone fireplace, a balcony, a coffee bar, a walk-in closet, a winter closet and an attached hobby room. Sheesh.
As if one dizzying cathedral ceiling isn't enough, the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home boasts another that spans its lengthy dining room. Caveat, however: this one's got a slightly more modest 19-foot peak.
Throw in a pool with a waterfall, an outdoor kitchen and a few stained glass windows and you've got one stately manor.
This home is listed by Gina Candelario
with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.