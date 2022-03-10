A 204-acre park featuring an 'inclusive' play area coming to San Antonio's North Side this summer 

click to enlarge
The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.
San Antonio residents will soon be able to enjoy a new, 204-acre park slated to open in the Stone Oak area this summer, MySA reports
.
Classen-Steubing Ranch Park, named for the German immigrant family who originally purchased the land in the early 1900s, will feature soccer and softball fields, miles of walking and biking trails and an "inclusive playground," according to the story. The facility will open this summer.
The inclusive pirate-themed playground will includes a run-aground ship and and other play structures, including a roller slide with a transition bench and a sensory dome. Dubbed Mitchell’s Landing, the area is being built in honor of 3-year-old Mitchell Chang, who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018. The pirate theme is tribute to Mitchell's love of seafaring scallawags, MySA reports.
Although the park spans 204 acres, just 43 are marked for development, according to the news site. The rest will be left in its natural state to protect the Edwards Aquifer.
There isn’t a hard date for the opening of Classen-Steubing Ranch Park, located off Hardy Oak Boulvard across the street from Las Lomas Elementary School. City officials told MySA the facility will begin welcoming visitors sometime this summer.
