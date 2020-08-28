VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

August 28, 2020

A $3.6 Million San Antonio Mansion Two Houses Down From Manu Ginobili Is on the Market 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Who wouldn't want to have Manu Ginobili living on their street? Sure, he's a four time NBA champion, but he seems like an approachable, down-to-earth guy. You know, the type who'd let you borrow his weed wacker if yours wasn't working.

But if you had $3.6 million to drop on this mansion for sale in the Dominion, chances are you wouldn't be doing your own yard work.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home was designed by renowned SA architect Gustavo Arredondo, and it's got the kind of opulence befitting its price tag. Arched ceilings soar 20 feet above the expansive living area, the open kitchen would make a chef drool and there's a climate-controlled, glass-enclosed wine room with space for 240 bottles.

Outside, a stair-stepped terrace leads down to an outdoor basketball court complete with a Spurs logo (because Manu might come over and shoot a game of HORSE, right?), and fire bowls accent an amazing infinity-edge pool. Perched on a hill, the property also has stunning views of the Texas Hill Country.

All that and a chance to have Manu show up at your next cookout? Surely someone's got a spare $3.6 million stuffed between the couch cushions.

This home is listed by Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: Dream home, San Antonio homes, Dominon, homes in the dominion, Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs, NBA, infinity pool, custom homes, million dollar home, dream home, Texas Hill Country, houses with pools, San Antonio mansions, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, South Texas homes for sale, Gustavo Arredondo

