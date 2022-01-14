A 4,000-square-foot log cabin full of high-end woodwork is for sale northwest of San Antonio 

January 14, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
A Texas Hill Country couple is selling a log cabin they built more than three decades ago. With a listing price of $1.9 million, it's clearly not a rustic hideaway straight from Little House on the Prairie
Set on a 76-acre lot in Tarpley where the owners raised both cattle and wolves, the almost 4,000-square-foot home is built of Englemann spruce from the Pacific Northwest. It pine interior features includes dramatic features such as high ceilings, multiple skylights and dark exposed beams.
A library-slash-study features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and multiple carvings of acorns — the family's ranch brand — also adorn woodwork throughout the home, according to the listing agent.
In addition to the two-bedroom, three-bath log cabin, the property includes three additional buildings plus a covered swimming pool, according to the listing. There's also a garden and greenhouse, RV storage and a stock pond with native fish.
This property is listed by Trish Engle
with Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, Realtors.
