January 21, 2022 Arts » Sports & Recreation

A beat-to-shit car previously owned by Spurs legend Tim Duncan is for sale on Craigslist 

A car allegedly owned by Tim Duncan could be yours for only $10,000
The high-mileage beater that five-time NBA Champion and Spurs legend Tim Duncan drove in college could be yours for $10,000, according to a Craigslist ad.

Dallas-based seller Dave Arnold listed the 1997 GMC Yukon 2 Door Sport SUV, nicknamed "Sweet Melissa," saying that it was gifted to Duncan by "4 guys in suits," who hopped out of a car and threw him the keys during his time at Wake Forest University.

Arnold claims an assistant football coach at the North Carolina school confirmed that story. He also added that a service representative at a GMC dealership in Winston-Salem told him that Duncan came into the shop days later, claiming the car had steering issues.

The Yukon comes with its original owner's manual, which has Tim Duncan's signature and includes the address where the future 15-time NBA All-Star lived during his time as a college athlete, according to the listing.

Unfortunately, "Sweet Melissa" has a lot of problems and is in need of a total restoration, its listing notes. Even so, its not hard to imagine a die-hard Spurs fan who has cash laying making the drive to North Texas to claim it.

And, yes, the listing is still active as of press time.

