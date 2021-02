A beautifully restored home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a breathtaking front balcony 

From its sweeping front porch and balcony to its zigzagging interior stairway, a house now on the market for $650,000 in San Antonio's Monte Vista area seems to sum up so much of what's grand about the early 1900s homes north of downtown San Antonio.The seller of the two-story 1930 home is Bert Pfiester, a retired AT&T exec who's also been a longtime figure in the city's nonprofit sector. While we're not sure how many of the upgrades and refurbishments are Pfiester's, they're certainly impressive.Among the spiffy details in the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property is an island in the kitchen that appears to be assembled from reclaimed materials, gleaming hardwood floors, twin fireplaces and a carriage house out back.Let's take a tour — and don't forget to check out that stairway.This home is listed by Cortney Gill with Gsg Property Management.