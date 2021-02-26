No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 26, 2021 Slideshows » News

A beautifully restored home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a breathtaking front balcony 

By San Antonio Current Staff
From its sweeping front porch and balcony to its zigzagging interior stairway, a house now on the market for $650,000 in San Antonio's Monte Vista area seems to sum up so much of what's grand about the early 1900s homes north of downtown San Antonio.

The seller of the two-story 1930 home is Bert Pfiester, a retired AT&T exec who's also been a longtime figure in the city's nonprofit sector. While we're not sure how many of the upgrades and refurbishments are Pfiester's, they're certainly impressive.

Among the spiffy details in the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property is an island in the kitchen that appears to be assembled from reclaimed materials, gleaming hardwood floors, twin fireplaces and a carriage house out back.

Let's take a tour — and don't forget to check out that stairway.

This home is listed by Cortney Gill with Gsg Property Management.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, dream home, homes with balconies, historical homes, Monte Vista Historic District, Downtown Living, historical homes, Bert Pfiester, San Antonio Architecture, Texas architecture, downtown homes, 1930s homes

