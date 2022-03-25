A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

A San Antonio couple purchased this colonial-style house in San Antonio's Alta Vista neighborhood in 2007 and spent years on its restoration before selling it to real-estate firm Yonkers Investments LLC in 2016.
The beautiful, blue-and-white property went back on the sales block a week ago, this time with a price tag just shy of $1.1 million — nearly double its sale price from six years ago, according to property records.
The restoration was a labor of love for the original owners, who kept many of the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath property's striking architectural details, such as glass-fronted cabinets in the living area and a dramatic central stairway.
The real showstopper, however, may be the 1918 home's dual wraparound porches, complete with plenty of space to sit out and enjoy the breeze.
According to the property's listing, it's fully furnished and the investment firm is willing to rent it for 12- and 24-month increments.
