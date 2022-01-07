A giant cabin for sale north of San Antonio is made out of reclaimed 19th century wood 

January 07, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
A traditional German-style home built with 170-year-old wood reclaimed from a downtown Austin commercial building has hit the market in Fischer, a small town near Wimberly and Canyon Lake.
Listed for $2.6 million, this isn't just any Hill Country cabin. The owners purchased a former farm in 1985 and had a builder construct the 3,600-square-foot structure in the German Fachwerk style, where timber is used to frame a home and filled in with plaster.
The reclaimed loblolly pine constitutes the majority of the lumber in the four-bedroom, four-bath house, including its beams, doors and floors, according to listing agent Jimmy Goldrick. The home's wooded, 12-acre lot also backs up to the spring-fed Blanco River.
"It's more of a piece of art than a house," said Goldrick, who said the empty-nester owners are looking to sell the home since they now spend most of their time in Hawaii.
