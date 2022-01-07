Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022 Slideshows » News

A giant cabin for sale north of San Antonio is made out of reclaimed 19th century wood 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
A traditional German-style home built with 170-year-old wood reclaimed from a downtown Austin commercial building has hit the market in Fischer, a small town near Wimberly and Canyon Lake.

Listed for $2.6 million, this isn't just any Hill Country cabin. The owners purchased a former farm in 1985 and had a builder construct the 3,600-square-foot structure in the German Fachwerk style, where timber is used to frame a home and filled in with plaster.

The reclaimed loblolly pine constitutes the majority of the lumber in the four-bedroom, four-bath house, including its beams, doors and floors, according to listing agent Jimmy Goldrick. The home's wooded, 12-acre lot also backs up to the spring-fed Blanco River.

"It's more of a piece of art than a house," said Goldrick, who said the empty-nester owners are looking to sell the home since they now spend most of their time in Hawaii.

This house is represented by Jimmy Goldrick with James Goldrick.

All photos from Realtor.com.
OF 40
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
Ted Cruz in Bondage, Skiing on I-10, Cat Poo Bandit: The weirdest Texas news stories of 2021
San Antonio Current Staff44 images
This historic San Antonio home is for sale, and it comes with the Yellow Rose Bed and Breakfast
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
A historic home with three verandas overlooking San Antonio's Dignowity Park is now for sale
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
This $5 million San Antonio-area mansion includes a stand-alone pilates studio
San Antonio Current Staff23 images
1/40
Play Slideshow

Tags: Reclaimed wood, Wimberly homes, Fischer homes, Canyon Lake Homes, homes for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio Houses for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, dream home, unique homes, historic homes, historic buildings, unusual homes, Austin-area homes, Texas Hill Country, Blanco River, million dollar homes, Loblolly pine, wooded lots

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Anti-vax podcaster Douglas Kuzma dies of COVID-19 caught at Texas conspiracy theory gathering Read More

  2. San Antonio ranked 4th hottest housing market by online site Zillow, beating out Austin Read More

  3. San Antonio ISD offering $200 a day to substitute teachers, holding job fairs this week Read More

  4. A Texas charter school had to remove an anti-racist quote from its website before it could open Read More

  5. Sen. Ted Cruz grovels for Tucker Carlson's forgiveness after calling Jan. 6 a 'violent terrorist attack' Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation