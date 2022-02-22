Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 22, 2022

A 1903 Texas historic landmark home in Fredericksburg is now on the market 

By San Antonio Current Staff
A Fredericksburg home with enough history to warrant a historical marker from the state of Texas is now on the market more than $3.2 million.

The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was built in 1903 and sits beside Town Creek two blocks from the Texas Hill Country town's historic Main Street. German immigrant Christian Crenwelge, a farmer and cabinetmaker, bought the property in 1872 and operated a molasses press on-site before constructing the home, which he lived in until his wife's death in 1906, according to state records.

With its wide front porch and decorative awning, the single-story house looks quaint from the outside, but the interior has plenty of dramatic flair. The great room features a vaulted ceiling and antique timber beams. Restored bead board and original yellow pine floors run through the home, which also boasts an antique wardrobe converted into a bar.

Beyond the homestead's original water well lies a carriage house converted into a guest area that includes two bedrooms and baths along with a screened-in porch.

"Everyone in Fredericksburg knows this home on town creek has the most unique and charming setting in all of the city," the real estate listing reads.

This home is listed by Mike Starks.

All photos by Realtor.com.
