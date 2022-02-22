A 1903 Texas historic landmark home in Fredericksburg is now on the market 

February 22, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
A Fredericksburg home with enough history to warrant a historical marker from the state of Texas is now on the market more than $3.2 million.
The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was built in 1903 and sits beside Town Creek two blocks from the Texas Hill Country town's historic Main Street. German immigrant Christian Crenwelge, a farmer and cabinetmaker, bought the property in 1872 and operated a molasses press on-site before constructing the home, which he lived in until his wife's death in 1906, according to state records.
With its wide front porch and decorative awning, the single-story house looks quaint from the outside, but the interior has plenty of dramatic flair. The great room features a vaulted ceiling and antique timber beams. Restored bead board and original yellow pine floors run through the home, which also boasts an antique wardrobe converted into a bar.
Beyond the homestead's original water well lies a carriage house converted into a guest area that includes two bedrooms and baths along with a screened-in porch.
"Everyone in Fredericksburg knows this home on town creek has the most unique and charming setting in all of the city," the real estate listing reads.
