Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 06, 2021 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

A group of volunteer sleuths says it's identified the Zodiac Killer — and it's not Ted Cruz 

By
click to enlarge A group says it has identified the Zodiac Killer — contrary to the popular meme, the culprit is not Ted Cruz. - COURTESY PHOTO, U.S. SENATE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS, SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo, U.S. Senate / Wikimedia Commons, San Francisco Police Department
  • A group says it has identified the Zodiac Killer — contrary to the popular meme, the culprit is not Ted Cruz.
Sad news for haters of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and lovers of wild-ass conspiracy theories: a group of former cops tells Fox News they have identified the Zodiac Killer.

Aaaaand it's not Texas' junior senator.



A widely circulated internet meme from 2015 floated the goofy-ass theory that Cruz, a Republican presidential candidate known for wince-worthy grandstanding and televised booger eating, was the Zodiac Killer.

The serial killer terrorized Northern California with a string of five brutal murders in the late '60s and early '70s. Meanwhile, Cruz was born in 1970, kinda ruling him out as a legit suspect. Hence the absurd humor of the meme.

The joke took hold, however, as National Public Radio pointed out, because so many people find Cruz "creepy," and "want to point that out, as clearly as they can."

Cruz's creep factor has only gone up since then, thanks to his effort to overturn 2020's legitimate presidential election. Just the same, the recent findings revealed by a group of 40 former law-enforcement investigators may take the wind out of the meme likening him to this one particular killer.

In the Fox story, the investigators argue that new evidence suggests Gary Francis Poste, who died 2018, is the person behind the five murders and collection of unsolvable riddles left to baffle authorities.

The team, dubbed the Case Breakers, told Fox they based the findings on forensic evidence and photographs from Poste's darkroom. One of those shows scars on Poste's forehead that match scars on a sketch of the Zodiac Killer, they maintain.

Oh, well. Cruz is still creepy as fuck, and there are still other unsolved murders out there. Keep crankin' out those memes.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

San Antonio biergartens — both old and new — provide the ideal place to celebrate Oktoberfest
Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture
Criminal justice group pushing for ballot initiative to decriminalize pot possession in San Marcos
Marijuana arrests fell by more than 1/3 last year amid COVID-19 and progress on legalization
Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Most Popular

  1. Planned Parenthood South Texas offering free 'morning-after pills' at its San Antonio sites Read More

  2. San Antonio man charged in January 6 insurrection slapped with 45-day prison sentence Read More

  3. Four people wounded in Texas school shooting; police searching for armed suspect Read More

  4. Despite passing restrictive new voting bill, GOP advances more elections rules in Texas Senate Read More

  5. Hispanic journalists group looking into ways to save San Antonio College's student newspaper Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation