A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale 

March 18, 2022
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
The sale of the massive Koehler House near San Antonio College made recent headlines
, and now another historic and similarly sprawling home across the street has hit the market.
A three-story dwelling previously used by the Archdiocese of San Antonio as a Catholic Student Center has hit the sales block for just under $978,000. According to its listing, the property is being sold as-is and needs lots of TLC to return it to its former glory.
The nearly 8,000-square-foot home still has plenty of breathtaking features that reflect its 1912 vintage, however. The facade includes sweeping balconies, square pillars and a tile roof reminiscent of classic Chinese architecture, while its tiled front porch is absolutely palatial.
The kitchen has been stripped from the home, and many of its rooms are in disrepair. Even so, its living areas still feature plenty of dramatic architectural details including massive fireplaces and plenty of dark wood accents.
This home is listed by John Rodriguez
with Keller Williams Heritage.
All photos by Realtor.com.