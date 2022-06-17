A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

An elegant 1930 mansion built for one-time San Antonio Mayor Gus Mauermann was listed this week for $1.8 million.
The with its surrounding palm trees, front fountain and dual entrance staircases, the Olmos Park-area home resembles something out of Old Hollywood. Its elegant columns, arches and mission-style tower only add to that character.
According to its listing, the 5,000-square-foot property also features sculptural stucco ceilings and doorways, pegged wood floors and a "tiered, iron-embellished staircase." A pair of Juliette-style balconies overlook a lush backyard with a large rectangular pool.
While the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home overlooks Olmos Park, it's technically in the Alamo City — and there's a reason for that. Mauermann, a local attorney and political organizer, prevented it from being annexed so he could maintain a San Antonio address and run for mayor, the home's listing agent explained.
Ultimately, Mauermann did become mayor in 1942, serving two terms during World War II. During his tenure, he procured funds to expand and renovate Stinson Field and oversaw the creation of public housing projects, according to city records.
