June 17, 2022

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

By San Antonio Current Staff

An elegant 1930 mansion built for one-time San Antonio Mayor Gus Mauermann was listed this week for $1.8 million.

The with its surrounding palm trees, front fountain and dual entrance staircases, the Olmos Park-area home resembles something out of Old Hollywood. Its elegant columns, arches and mission-style tower only add to that character.

According to its listing, the 5,000-square-foot property also features sculptural stucco ceilings and doorways, pegged wood floors and a "tiered, iron-embellished staircase." A pair of Juliette-style balconies overlook a lush backyard with a large rectangular pool.

While the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home overlooks Olmos Park, it's technically in the Alamo City — and there's a reason for that. Mauermann, a local attorney and political organizer, prevented it from being annexed so he could maintain a San Antonio address and run for mayor, the home's listing agent explained.

Ultimately, Mauermann did become mayor in 1942, serving two terms during World War II. During his tenure, he procured funds to expand and renovate Stinson Field and oversaw the creation of public housing projects, according to city records.

This home is listed by Carol Case with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos by Realtor.com.
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
Realtor.com

Tags:

Related Slideshows

News

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

Many people know San Antonio-based construction firm H.B. Zachry for its work on big-ticket projects around the globe, including highways, power plants…

By San Antonio Current Staff

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
38 slides
News

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

The prospects for this Queen Anne-style home a block from the Alamodome looked dim until late 2020, when the city's Office of Historic…

By San Antonio Current Staff

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
50 slides
News

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

An elegant Olmos Park home built for businessman A.B. Alvey in 1928 has hit the market for just shy of $1.5 million.…

By San Antonio Current Staff

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive
50 slides
News

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

On Saturday, hundreds took to San Antonio's streets to demand lawmakers act in the wake of the tragic Uvalde school shooting that…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
214 slides
News

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

The elegant facade of historical home recently listed in Fredericksburg for more than $1.4 million makes it a little hard to believe…

By San Antonio Current Staff

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
45 slides
News

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

A 1930 cottage in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District recently hit the market, and in addition to its distinctly Old Europe…

By San Antonio Current Staff

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
38 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us