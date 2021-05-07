Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

May 07, 2021

A home once owned by former San Antonio mayor Ivy Taylor is now for sale in Dignowity Hill 

By San Antonio Current Staff
A gorgeously restored 1920 home in Dignowity Hill recently hit the market, and according to property records, it was once owned by former San Antonio mayor Ivy Taylor and her husband Rodney.

Taylor, San Antonio's first African American mayor, owned the home from 2006 until selling to the current owner in 2009. She served as mayor from 2014 through 2017 and has since relocated to Holly Springs, Mississippi, where she's president of Rust College.

Regardless of the three-bedroom, one-bath home's ties to local politics, it's eye-catching inside and out. Rich, dark wood gives a dramatic feel to interior architectural details including the house's coffered ceiling, glass-paned door and numerous glass-fronted cabinets.

As an added bonus, the $400,000 home offers a view of the Tower of the Americas from its screened-in rear porch.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, West of downtown, Ivy Taylor, San Antonio mayors, first African American Mayor of San Antonio, architectural details, East Side homes for Sale, Dignowity Hill homes for sale, historical homes, 1920s homes, hundred year old homes, Holly Springs, Mississippi, Rust College, Tower of the Americas, Hemisfair, dream home, texas architecture, San Antonio architecture, old San Antonio

