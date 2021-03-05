No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 05, 2021

A midcentury home designed by the architect of San Antonio's Tower of the Americas is for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
With work including the Tower of the Americas, La Villita and St. Mary's Hall, O'Neil Ford is considered the dean of San Antonio architects. Indeed, his resume also includes numerous structures at both Trinity University and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Ford also created homes, such as this midcentury marvel designed in 1952 for a retired Army colonel from Fort Sam Houston. It's now on the market for just under $1.6 million.

The two-story property features a multi-tiered flagstone patio and glassed-in living area that overlooks the back yard's rich canopy of live oak trees. The wooden cabinets and hand-carved front door were constructed by Ford's brother, craftsman Lynn Ford.

Sleek midcentury design in Ford's distinctive "Prairie modern" style and a breathtaking parquet floor run through the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, located near Incarnate Word High School.

Let's take a look.

This home is listed by Perry Finger with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
