A Monte Vista mansion designed by the McNay Art Museum's architect is now for sale 

April 09, 2021
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
Plenty of homes in San Antonio's historical neighborhoods can claim to have famous architects or well-known former residents. This stunning two-story Monte Vista property now on the market for $1.7 million has both.
Currently used as a bed and breakfast and an event venue, the mansion was built in 1910 by renowned architect Atlee Ayres, whose other local work includes the McNay Art Museum, Municipal Auditorium and the distinctive administration building at Randolph AFB dubbed the "Taj Mahal."
The property, known as the Bonner Gardens, was also the childhood home of Mary Anita Bonner, one of Texas' first well-known printmakers. The artist gained fame during the early 20th century for her images of cowboys inspired by Greek friezes.
History aside, the six-bedroom, six-bath home offers an abundance eye candy. A rooftop deck offers a view of downtown, and the grounds include both a swimming pool and the aforementioned gardens. The interior woodwork, including a distinctive staircase and ceiling beams running through the living and dining rooms, gives the place regal air befitting of its lofty name.
This home is listed by Josh Dym
with DK Realty Advisors LLC. All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.