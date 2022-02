A new Little Woodrow's location has opened in Northwest San Antonio 

click image Instagram / littlewoodrowsbraun

Little Woodrow's Braun location is now open.

Sports fans, rejoice! A new Little Woodrow's — the homegrown sports-bar chain's third location — has begun serving in Northwest San Antonio.Located in the space that formerly housed Tex-Mex eatery Two Step Restaurant and Cantina, 9840 W. Loop 1604 North, the latest Little Woodrow's opened in January, offering 21-and-up vibes, alcoholic sips and heart fare.Fans of the Two Step were devastated when it shut down last March . However, they can now drown their sorrows in margaritas, beer, seltzer or cocktails at any one of the lounge areas at the Little Woodrow's that's taken over its space.The new spot offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as fire pits and heaters to combat rare South Texas chilly weather. The menu largely consists of go-to pub grub, including fried pickles, boneless wings, sandwiches, burgers and pizzas.The new Little Woodrow’s is open Monday through Friday 2 p.m.-2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon-2 a.m.