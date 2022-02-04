A rare waterfront home along the Guadalupe River is for sale — and it's on 21-foot stilts 

February 04, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
An unusual tri-story home on the Guadalupe River near has hit the market for $2.1 million, and it's not just unusual because waterline properties there rarely open up.
No, this home in Center Point, an hour or so from San Antonio, turns heads because it's raised on metal stilts that put it four and a half feet over the base flood elevation. The tallest of its supports measures 21 feet.
The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath property is the creation of Carl Jeter, whose career has included work in metal fabrication, construction and as an insurance adjuster. Those first two professions gave him the skills to build the structure, but it was the latter that prompted him to elevate it on stilts to avoid flood damage.
The plan worked. It hasn't flooded once since it was completed in 2013, Jeter says. Although he added his primary motivation for building the home was to create something unique.
While house's metal supports give it a modern industrial touch, it's not without classic charms. The exterior is in the New England style, and its interior is designed with a Tuscan feel. And, because it's along the Guadalupe River, the bottom floor is a party room with its own bar.
This home is listed by Lisa McGehee
with Fore Premier Properties.
All photos by Realtor.com.