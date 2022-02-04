Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 04, 2022

A rare waterfront home along the Guadalupe River is for sale — and it's on 21-foot stilts 

By San Antonio Current Staff
An unusual tri-story home on the Guadalupe River near has hit the market for $2.1 million, and it's not just unusual because waterline properties there rarely open up.

No, this home in Center Point, an hour or so from San Antonio, turns heads because it's raised on metal stilts that put it four and a half feet over the base flood elevation. The tallest of its supports measures 21 feet.

The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath property is the creation of Carl Jeter, whose career has included work in metal fabrication, construction and as an insurance adjuster. Those first two professions gave him the skills to build the structure, but it was the latter that prompted him to elevate it on stilts to avoid flood damage.

The plan worked. It hasn't flooded once since it was completed in 2013, Jeter says. Although he added his primary motivation for building the home was to create something unique.

While house's metal supports give it a modern industrial touch, it's not without classic charms. The exterior is in the New England style, and its interior is designed with a Tuscan feel. And, because it's along the Guadalupe River, the bottom floor is a party room with its own bar.

This home is listed by Lisa McGehee with Fore Premier Properties.

All photos by Realtor.com.
Tags: Hill Country homes for sale, homes for sale near San Antonio, Hill Country houses for Sale, houses for sale near San Antonio, unique homes, Center Point homes, Guadalupe River, riverfront homes, unusual homes, homes with bars, homes with party rooms, unique homes, dream home, million dollar homes, Texas Hill Country, San Antonio architecture, homes near boerne, dream home

