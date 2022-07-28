A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million

An estate in Boerne dubbed the Lazy River Ranch has hit the market for $7.4 million — and its name certainly spells out the property's most unusual feature.
The centerpiece of the 72-acre spread is a water park-style lazy river in the backyard, which includes an outdoor hangout area on its central island plus a footbridge to a separate swimming pool.
As if those outdoor diversions weren't opulent enough, the three-bedroom, five-bath main house spans 5,000 square feet and includes multiple offices plus a massive solarium overlooking the backyard, according to its property listing.
The property also includes a three-bedroom, two-bath guest house overlooking a canyon with year round live water springs, the listing also notes. The 1,400-square-foot pool house even includes its own bedroom and bath.
This home is listed by Kris Forks
with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
