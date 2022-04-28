A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A local pediatrician is selling the 6,400-square-foot home she built in San Antonio to remind her of a getaway her family maintained in the Mexican city of Cuernavaca.
To ensure the 1993 custom home north of Leon Valley had the proper feel, Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy spent months visiting craftspeople in Mexico to select materials, including hand-painted tiles from Puebla and intricately carved wood columns from Michoacán. She continued to add upgrades to the colorful home over the years, constantly keeping it an evolving work of art.
A high ceiling and a cupola bathe the two-story dwelling in natural light, and there's even a cantina located off the living room. Ruiz-Healy is downsizing now that her kids have left the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath property. Her sons, both filmmakers, frequently used it for shoots, and her daughter, a musician, frequently gave performances there.
"It was a fun place to entertain," she said of the home, now listed at just more than $1 million. "That house was never quiet, I'll tell you that."
