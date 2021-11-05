A San Antonio mansion with installations from local glass artist Gini Garcia is on the market 

November 05, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
A 6,000-square-foot home recently listed in The Greens of Lincoln Heights has plenty to appeal to a high-end homebuyer: a swimming pool, views of the Quarry golf course, and a location in the Alamo Heights School district.
But the $1.8 million property also an artistic twist that steers it far from McMansion Street thanks to one-of-a-kind installations by San Antonio glass artist Gini Garcia.
Garcia's glassblowing studio Garcia Art Glass produced a large-scale blue glass sculpture that hangs in the home's foyer and also created an alcove installation in the domed, two-story great room that depicts monarch butterflies in flight.
Garcia's design work is also on display in the great room's artistic light fixture, which resembles pieces of a broken porcelain cup spread across its domed ceiling. That piece, rendered in metal instead of glass, was a collaboration between Garcia, metal sculptor Emilio Flores and G4 Art International.
It shouldn't be a surprise that the home's seller, Dr. Jeffrey Glass, a local surgeon, is a collector of Garcia's work and owns dozens of pieces, many scattered through the five-bedroom home. Only the installations are staying, however.
This home is listed by Claudia Beteaux
with Phyllis Browning Co.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.