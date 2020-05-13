A San Antonio Doctor, not a Spur, Is Selling This $2.5 Million Mansion With an Indoor Basketball Court 

May 13, 2020
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
Usually when you see a mansion for sale with a full-size indoor basketball court, a massive workout room and a lazy river swimming pool, it's a sign that an NBA player just got traded.
Not so with this $2.5 million home in San Antonio's ultra-exclusive Dominion neighborhood. Turns out the 6,499-square-foot property was listed by a doctor who's relocating to Houston. Although, this doc and his family must be some real fitness buffs.
The house's workout room has as much gear as some commercial gyms, and the hoops court features automated basketball and volleyball goals plus — get this — a projector and a Sonos surround sound system. The lagoon-like pool, surrounded by palm trees and rock waterfalls, boasts a covered dining area, a swim-up bar and outdoor cooking facilities.
Let's take a tour, sports fans.
This home is listed by Binkan Cinaroglu
of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.