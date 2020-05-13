Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

May 13, 2020 Slideshows » News

A San Antonio Doctor, not a Spur, Is Selling This $2.5 Million Mansion With an Indoor Basketball Court 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Usually when you see a mansion for sale with a full-size indoor basketball court, a massive workout room and a lazy river swimming pool, it's a sign that an NBA player just got traded.

Not so with this $2.5 million home in San Antonio's ultra-exclusive Dominion neighborhood. Turns out the 6,499-square-foot property was listed by a doctor who's relocating to Houston. Although, this doc and his family must be some real fitness buffs.

The house's workout room has as much gear as some commercial gyms, and the hoops court features automated basketball and volleyball goals plus — get this — a projector and a Sonos surround sound system. The lagoon-like pool, surrounded by palm trees and rock waterfalls, boasts a covered dining area, a swim-up bar and outdoor cooking facilities.

Let's take a tour, sports fans.

This home is listed by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: Architecture, the dominion, lazy river pool, lagoon, art house, dream house, exclusive Texas homes, modern homes, San Antonio real estate, Texas real estate, million dollar homes, Sotheby's, Hill Country, Boerne, Texas hill country, indoor basketball court, lagoon pools, waterfalls, home gyms, swim-up bar, Villers St Paul

