December 17, 2021

A San Antonio resident missed Arizona so much he built this hacienda-style home 

By San Antonio Current Staff
You could call a newly listed real estate property in the northern suburb Spring Branch a home built to remind someone of home.

Businessman Ray Wyngarden had this 3,700-square-foot hacienda-style house constructed in 2014 to remind him of the architecture he loved while living in Tucson, Arizona. Adding to the impulse, the exec tried his hand at an architecture degree before pursuing business instead.

Working with Alamo City architect Tony Escobedo, Wygarden and his wife designed and decorated the home to emulate the Southwestern style they loved. Their interest in keeping it authentic even included trucking in a semi-load of Mexican tile.

Beyond the tile, flat roof, colorful interior and multiple wall niches, the property also features ADA-compliant doorways because Wyngarden's father initially came to live with the couple. It's now on the market for just shy of $1.4 million.

This home is listed by Reynaldo Maldonado Jr. with Keller Williams Legacy.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
