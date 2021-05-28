Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

A Texas home modeled after Darth Vader's helmet is on the market for $4.3 million 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Maybe there's such a thing as too much Star Wars fandom.

Case in point: a Houston mansion just hit the market that was constructed in the '90s by a surgeon who modeled its exterior after Darth Vader's helmet.

While the $4.3 million home is made of brick instead of sleek, black composite, the resemblance is strong enough that folks around the neighborhood refer to it as the "Darth Vader house," according to its real estate listing.

We found no evidence of TIE fighter parking or an egg-shaped meditation chamber in photos of the 7,000-square-foot property, but it does have a four-car garage and plenty of ominous interior lighting.

"Nothing else like it in the area," the real estate listing promises. For once, that might not be hyperbole.

This home is listed by Wade Knight with Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Darth Vader House, Darth Vader's helmet, Texas architecture, Houston architecture, dream home, weird homes, strange houses, Houston homes for sale, houses for sale in Houston, over the top houses, Star Wars houses, science fiction houses, West University street, strange houses, odd houses

