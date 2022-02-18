A triple dome home is now for sale just outside of San Antonio 

February 18, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
A retired general contractor and his wife sold their 4-story geodesic dome house in Southern California more than 20 years ago, moved to Texas and took 15 years to build a house with three geodesic domes.
Larry and Margie Sunn are now building a new house for themselves on land next door and have the unique 7,400-square-foot Bulverde home on the market for $1.4 million. The two-story house has a central dome 40 feet in diameter and the two domed wings are each 30 feet in diameter with striking Canadian spruce covering every angle on the inside, custom maple flooring from Michigan and maple from Maine in an interior double-helix staircase.
The second wing has a separate entrance and was designed to be a separate apartment as needed. The circular bedroom has a full kitchen along one wall.
“My wife and I have always liked uniqueness and we just fell in love with domes,” said Larry Sunn, who designed the house with his wife and the assistance of a structural engineer. They also did most of the finish work themselves. “You have to a little on the creative side to appreciate it.” Their domed California home was purchased by an actress and her muralist husband.
The domes aren’t the only artistic touches. A 20-foot-waterfall greets visitors in the curved entry hall and there is an elevator for those who don’t want to navigate the stairs. A large crafting room occupies the first floor of one wing and there are there are a pair of two-car garages. A 1,000-gallon underground propane tank provides gas for the stove, three water heaters and a generator.
Despite the high ceilings and multiple electric air conditioning and heating systems, Sunn said the electric bill for the whole house is less than $300 a month thanks to the heavily insulated walls and the “ball inside a ball” framework design of the domes.
