A Tudor-Style Home for Sale in San Antonio Looks Like It Belongs in the English Countryside 

August 07, 2020
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
No, it's not as imposing as Downton Abbey, but it's hard to imagine a home on the market in San Antonio that looks more like an English country manor.
The Tudor-style exterior, lush green lawns and boxed-off hedges certainly keep up that appearance from the outside, even if it's doubtful the two ferns out front could thrive in English weather.
The inside of this four-bedroom property also tips a hunter's cap to posh living. Check out the elegant woodwork in the kitchen and the wine cellar capable of holding 400-plus bottles. And the master bedroom, replete with dark wood ceiling beams, a fireplace and a private screened-in porch seems fit for the gentry.
The home was built in 1930 in the historic Olmos Park neighborhood north of downtown, and it's listed for $815,000. Yeah, it's out of our price range too, but who says we can't have a cup of Earl Grey and take a virtual tour?
This home is listed by Susanne Marco
with Phyllis Browning Co.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
.