VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

August 07, 2020 Slideshows » News

A Tudor-Style Home for Sale in San Antonio Looks Like It Belongs in the English Countryside 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
No, it's not as imposing as Downton Abbey, but it's hard to imagine a home on the market in San Antonio that looks more like an English country manor.

The Tudor-style exterior, lush green lawns and boxed-off hedges certainly keep up that appearance from the outside, even if it's doubtful the two ferns out front could thrive in English weather.

The inside of this four-bedroom property also tips a hunter's cap to posh living. Check out the elegant woodwork in the kitchen and the wine cellar capable of holding 400-plus bottles. And the master bedroom, replete with dark wood ceiling beams, a fireplace and a private screened-in porch seems fit for the gentry.

The home was built in 1930 in the historic Olmos Park neighborhood north of downtown, and it's listed for $815,000. Yeah, it's out of our price range too, but who says we can't have a cup of Earl Grey and take a virtual tour?

This home is listed by Susanne Marco with Phyllis Browning Co.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 33
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
9 Stylish Tiny Houses for Sale in San Antonio Right Now
San Antonio Current Staff71 images
Newly Revealed Photos From the Library of Congress Show San Antonio’s Vintage Signs and Storefronts
San Antonio Current Staff22 images
This $500K San Antonio Home Is a Wood-Paneled 1970s Time Capsule
San Antonio Current Staff28 images
This 1960s House for Sale in San Antonio Is a Funky Fixer-Upper With Soaring Ceilings
San Antonio Current Staff37 images
1/33
Play Slideshow

Tags: Tudor homes, Tudor houses, San Antonio homes, San Antonio houses, San Antonio architecture, Olmos Park, dream homes, Texas architecture, English style homes, million dollar homes, luxury homes, hundred year old homes, historic homes, historic San Antonio

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Twitter Ridicules MAGA-Bedecked Couple Spotted at North San Antonio Trader Joe's Read More

  2. 18-Year San Antonio Police Veteran Arrested After Sexual Assault Report Read More

  3. Army Secretary Meets with Military Leaders at Fort Hood, Deploys Outside Investigators Read More

  4. With School Reopening, Gov. Greg Abbott Sets Off Another Debate Over Whether Local or State Officials Are in Control Read More

  5. High-Profile Super PAC Launched to Help Biden Beat Trump in Texas Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation