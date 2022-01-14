Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 14, 2022

Abbott inaccurate on pot laws, Austin mural defaced: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge East Austin’s "You're My Butter Half" mural was defaced last week. - INSTAGRAM / DUSTYWUSTY
  • Instagram / dustywusty
  • East Austin’s "You're My Butter Half" mural was defaced last week.
What a wild and wacky week that was. And we're not even talking about San Antonio shattering new records for COVID-19 infections.

Even minus the turmoil of the latest COVID surge, Current readers had plenty of news to digest, including cannabis pandering by a Texas governor who clearly doesn't know what his own state's drug laws are and the naughty defacement of an Austin mural.



What follows are the Current's most-read stories of the week. The zaniness was flying by so fast that it's likely you missed a few.

10. Remainder of touring Hamilton production's San Antonio dates postponed due to COVID-19 cases

9. Ted Cruz claims he misspoke in labeling Jan. 6 a 'terrorist attack.' He's called it that 17 other times.

8. Burke Shelley, frontman for San Antonio-beloved metal pioneers Budgie, has died at age 71

7. As COVID-19 test demand rises, San Antonio warns people to expect results to take 2 to 3 days

6. Border Bust: The human costs of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star continue to pile up

5. Tito's Vodka gave more money to these Texans' open-source COVID-19 vaccine than the feds

4. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, study finds

3. San Antonio ranked 4th hottest housing market by online site Zillow, beating out Austin

2. Austin's 'You're My Butter Half' mural now sporting much less romantic sentiment

1. Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants pot decriminalized but wrongly states what current law says

