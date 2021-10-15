Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 15, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Adelante Announces Closure, New HTeaO Location: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

By
click to enlarge Adelante’s last day in business will be April 1, 2022. - FACEBOOK / ADELANTE RESTAURANT
  • Facebook / Adelante Restaurant
  • Adelante’s last day in business will be April 1, 2022.
This week's most-read food stories included both openings and closures plus seasonally appropriate news about goings-on at a haunted downtown distillery.

Folks also read up on one Southside spot's recognition by the New York Times for its uber-fresh seafood and eclectic approach to coastal Mexican cuisine.



Get caught up on all of these stories below. So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio health-focused eatery Adelante will close next spring after 40 years Read More

  2. New San Antonio eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar to launch dinner series Oct. 20 Read More

  3. Swanky Southtown San Antonio eatery Bar Loretta launches happy hour Read More

  4. San Antonio Lick Honest Ice Creams locations giving out free scoops this Thursday Read More

  5. Bittersweet end: San Antonio’s Los Cocos Bakery closing after 48 years Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation