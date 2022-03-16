Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 16, 2022 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Ahead of Thursday's San Antonio gig, the Regrettes talk about their stylistic shift during COVID-19 

The band's Paper Tiger show will include material from a forthcoming album with a pop-leaning sound.

By
click to enlarge Don't call the Regrettes a "girl band." - COURTESY PHOTO / THE REGRETTES
  • Courtesy photo / The Regrettes
  • Don't call the Regrettes a "girl band."
The pandemic's two-year cocoon brought plenty of challenges for artists. Even so, some found ways to benefit.

Punk act the Regrettes, led by charismatic vocalist Lydia Night, took advantage of the downtime to overhaul its sound, for example. San Antonio fans will hear the result of that retooling at the band's Thursday, March 17 show at Paper Tiger.

As a result of the LA-based group's ability to reset its approach, the pending album Further Joy is a true collaboration between its members. Scheduled for an April release, the LP also marks a shift from riot grrrl-inspired anthems to songs rooted in contemporary pop, including — gasp! — synths.

“What you hear on the album is what we hear in our day-to-day lives, what we’re listening to,” drummer Drew Thomsen said on a phone call from a tour stop in Louisville, Kentucky. These days, that's likely to include pop and hip-hop.

Does that mean the band is bracing for a “sellout” backlash?

“Everything we’ve heard so far is super positive," Thomsen said. "But it’s part of this process for us. And we’re proud that we made it past the great filter of what other people think about it. We listen to the whole thing and say, ‘We love this.’ It’s the least artistically afraid we’ve felt ever.”

For the tour, the band is augmented by fifth musician who “runs the spaceship aspects” on the backline, Thomsen said. "He’s filling out the things we can’t do,” he explained.

Though Further Joy isn’t as rooted in riot grrrl aggression as previous albums, punk rock still defines the band’s aesthetic. Just don’t call The Regrettes a “girl band.” The presence of both Thomsen and guitarist Genessa Gariano, who identifies as non-binary, makes that inaccurate.

While the sound has grown up since the band dropped its first release in 2015, Thomsen said he's pleased to see teens at the shows, sometimes with parents in tow. Some of those young attendees may even be experiencing their first concert.

“I think young people pick up on honesty," he said. "Everything we put out is us, and how we think and feel. When I was 14 or 15, I had a really good nose for what’s fake.” 

Whatever the age of the audience, Thomsen said he's relieved to be back on the road after the COVID-19 downtime. 

“We just can’t wait to see everyone’s faces,” he said. “It’s been the theme of the whole tour. The new songs are sounding just as good, if not better, than the rest of the set.”

7 p.m., $20, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Bob Dylan's first night at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre short on hits but long on his timeless vibe Read More

  2. Tejano Music Awards Fanfair will kick off at San Antonio's Market Square on Thursday Read More

  3. Will musician Bongo Joe, who entertained downtown San Antonio for 2 decades, be lost to obscurity? Read More

  4. Catching up with Judas Priest ahead of the San Antonio stop on its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Ritt Momney, Drowning Pool, Surfbort and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation