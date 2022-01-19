Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Absolut vodka launches gift registry for single people 

By
click image Absolut vodka launched The Registry For Me on Jan. 8. - INSTAGRAM / ABSOLUTUS
  • Instagram / absolutus
  • Absolut vodka launched The Registry For Me on Jan. 8.
Vodka peddler Absolut has partnered with gift-registry app Elfster to launch The Registry For Me, a wedding-free gifting experience exclusively for single people. 

According to a release from the liquor brand, singles spend an average of $72 on each gift they purchase for friends to celebrate reaching traditional life milestones such as a pregnancy or impending nuptials.



With that in mind, The Registry for Me is Absolut’s attempt to let single gals and guys assemble wish lists from offerings ranging from clothing to home goods to — you guessed it — booze.

“As a brand known for mixing — cocktails and also with each other — we love that The Registry for Me brings friends together like never before regardless of lifestyle,” Absolut Senior Brand Director Lara O’Brien said in the release. “The Registry for Me is our love letter to singles everywhere.”

Unattached folks can create and share their registries from now through February 13 — the day before Valentine's Day, natch.

