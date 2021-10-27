Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 27, 2021

Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick to open 9 San Antonio-area locations 

click image San Antonio’s first Chicken Salad Chick location is set to open by the end of this year, followed by eight more in the area. - INSTAGRAM / CHICKENSALADCHICK
  • San Antonio’s first Chicken Salad Chick location is set to open by the end of this year, followed by eight more in the area.
Chicken Salad Chick — a chain that serves a dozen or so varieties of mayo-based picnic fare, including its namesake chicken salad, egg salad and pimento cheese — plans to open nine San Antonio-area locations.

The Alabama-based company's expansion plans include the grand opening of the Alamo City’s first Chicken Salad Chick location by the end of 2021. Eight later locations will span Bexar, Kendall, Comal and Hayes counties over the next two years, bringing more than 250 jobs to the area, according to a news release.



Chicken Salad Chick, founded by Kevin and Stacy Brown, has grown to 200 units in 17 states since its 2008 inception. That total includes 21 locations in the Lone Star State.

