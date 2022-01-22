Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 22, 2022

All Elite Wrestling coming to San Antonio for the first time with March 16 bouts 

click to enlarge Ouch! An All Elite wrestler takes a kick to the face in a recent bout. - COURTESY PHOTO / ALL ELITE WRESTLING
  • Courtesy Photo / All Elite Wrestling
  • Ouch! An All Elite wrestler takes a kick to the face in a recent bout.
All Elite Wrestling will bring its brutal, alternative-to-the-WWE brand of bouts to the Alamo City for the first time this spring.

The league — which features a mixture of former WWE and up-and-coming stars — will stage its live AEW Dynamite and taped AEW Rampage television shows at Freeman Coliseum Wednesday, March 16. Dynamite will air live on TBS, while Rampage will run on TNT on Friday, March 18.



AEW launched in January 2019 under leadership of Tony Khan, co-owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham FC, with the aim of being an alternative to the Vince McMahon-owned WWE. Pro wrestling pundits have long criticized the near-70-year-old WWE for having a long chokehold over the industry since the 2001 closure of the WCW, its last significant TV competitor.

AEW boasts pro wrestling superstars including Chris Jericho, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, all advertised to appear on the San Antonio card. Also scheduled to appear on the show is Alamo City resident Thunder Rosa, a Tijuana, Mexico-born luchadora and a former NWA World Women’s Champion.

Tickets for the San Antonio event go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

$29, Wednesday, March 16, 6 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., AEWTix.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

