July 25, 2022

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

By San Antonio Current Staff

Float Fest returned to Central Texas this weekend after a three-year hiatus, allowing music fans to catch performances by nearly 30 acts when they weren't floating in the Guadalupe River.

On Sunday, Pusha T, Chvrches, Lord Huron and Cage the Elephant entertained the crowd with riveting sets.
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow
New Slideshow

Tags:

Related Slideshows

Music

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

After a three-year hiatus, Float Fest returned to Central Texas this weekend, allowing music fans to tube the Guadalupe River between sets by…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
135 slides
Music

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Dallas' Reverend Horton Heat brought his revved-up rockabilly show to the Paper Tiger on Saturday with Austin-San Antonio cowpunk band the Hickoids…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday
100 slides
Music

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat — two legendary acts from the Sunset Strip glam metal scene — hit San Antonio's Paper Tiger…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
96 slides
Music

Everything we saw as Nothing More rocked San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena

The current tour from San Antonio hard rockers Nothing More included an explosive hometown stop Saturday at Tech Port Center + Arena…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as Nothing More rocked San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena
98 slides
Music

Everything we saw as the Zac Brown band helped launch San Antonio's Real Life Amphitheater

The Real Life Amphitheater in Selma welcomed its first mainstream touring act Sunday with a performance by Grammy-winning Southern rockers the Zac…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as the Zac Brown band helped launch San Antonio's Real Life Amphitheater
48 slides
Music

Everything we saw as Carla Morrison performed Saturday at San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Acclaimed Mexican-born singer-songwriter Carla Morrison performed Saturday at San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena, enrapturing the crowd with her poignant songs and…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as Carla Morrison performed Saturday at San Antonio's Tech Port Center
77 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us