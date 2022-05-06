Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

May 06, 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

By San Antonio Current Staff

After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio Flavor returned Thursday night with gusto, bringing together culinary pros and foodies from all over the city. Folks ate, drank and mingled on the lush lawns of the San Antonio Museum of Art while music from DJs set the mood.

For the first time, the event's culinary showdown ended in a tie between two local chefs, Kristina Zhao and Jamie Gonzalez. Zhao is chef-owner of Dashi and Sichuan House, while Gonzalez, known as "Puta de la Fruta," works to feed underserved communities.

Here's all the fun our photographer captured. 
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Jaime Monzon

Tags

Related Slideshows

Food & Drink

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

While San Antonio Flavor is, first and foremost, a celebration of local food, it also includes a fierce culinary competition. Here's what…

By San Antonio Current Staff

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
151 slides
Food & Drink

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Alamo City food truck park StreetFare SA held its debut Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown on Saturday, offering up nacho samplings from multiple…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
177 slides
Food & Drink

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area

San Antonio is a rapidly growing metro, and nowhere is the city's robust growth more evident than the North Side's sprawling Stone…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak
22 slides
Food & Drink

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

After operating on smaller scale last year due to the pandemic, the Poteet Strawberry Festival made a big return over the weekend.…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
100 slides
Food & Drink

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

San Antonio is a foodie's dream, but sometimes you just need to get away from the city for a while. If you're…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue
22 slides
Food & Drink

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once

Whether you're craving a deep dish Chicago-style pie, a pepperoni-laden New York slice or an oven-fired Mediterranean-style flatbread, San Antonio is home…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Maar’s Pizza & More 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 599-7400, maarspizzaandmore.com The family-owned and -operated Maar's has made quite a name for itself since first opening in 2011. The family cooks up pizza made just right, as well as original creations like jalapeño cheddar meteor-bites and – wait for it – brisket pizza. Photo via Instagram / afterpartyweekend
25 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us