After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio Flavor returned Thursday night with gusto, bringing together culinary pros and foodies from all over the city. Folks ate, drank and mingled on the lush lawns of the San Antonio Museum of Art while music from DJs set the mood.



For the first time, the event's culinary showdown ended in a tie between two local chefs, Kristina Zhao and Jamie Gonzalez. Zhao is chef-owner of Dashi and Sichuan House, while Gonzalez, known as "Puta de la Fruta," works to feed underserved communities.



Here's all the fun our photographer captured.