All the best colorful moments from San Antonio's 2021 Diwali celebration

San Antonio's annual Diwali festival took place Saturday night at Hemisfair, and it was a gorgeous sight to behold. The festival, celebrated by people of Indian ancestry around the globe, represents the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil.



Saturday's celebration included dance, music, food and the placement of hundreds of floating candles, or diyas, on the San Antonio River.



Photos by Katelyn Earhart