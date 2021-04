All the cool people we saw at San Antonio's first Electric Cookout

The promoters of last year's socially distanced electronic dance music shows at Freeman Coliseum hosted their first Electric Cookout event on Saturday. The all-ages outdoor fest paired food from an array of San Antonio food trucks with beats, art and more. A food drive also benefitted the San Antonio Food Bank.



Here's a look at who we saw and what you missed.



Photos by Julián P. Ledezma / JPL PRO