All the Harry Potter fans we saw Thursday at San Antonio's Traveling Wizard's Ball

Earlier this month, entertainment giant Warner Bros. slapped the organizers of San Antonio's several-years-running Harry Potter-themed pub crawl with a cease-and-desist letter. The old name, apparently, is legally off limits.



The boozy event still took place Thursday, albeit with a new moniker: The Traveling Wizard’s Ball. As evidenced by the photos, plenty of attendees still showed up in their best Potter-themed costumes, and the new name didn't put a damper on the geeky fun.



Photos by Jaime Monzon