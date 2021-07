All the party people we saw at Snoop Dogg's San Antonio concert on Friday

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg rolled into San Antonio's Sunken Garden Theater Friday for a pre-Independence Day gig — and his alter ego DJ Snoopadelic was also along for the ride. Judging from the beer and blunts in evidence, folks were clearly enjoying the rhymes and ready to get their party on.



Photos by Julián Ledezma