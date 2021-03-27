All the people we saw at the San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability's Prop B rally

More than 150 people gathered Saturday afternoon in Pittman-Sullivan Park to show support for Proposition B, a ballot measure meant to increase accountability for San Antonio police officers.



Members of Fix SAPD — the organization that petitioned to put Prob B on the May 1 ballot — and representatives of other progressive groups spoke in favor of the charter amendment. They also handed out information and registered people to vote.



"We're not anti-police, we're anti-abusers, we're anti-racism, we're anti-oppression," said longtime East Side activist Mario Salas, president of the San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability. "That's the point."



Prop B would strip San Antonio's police union of its power to collectively bargain for a labor contract. Proponents of the measure say those negotiations have allowed the union to win disciplinary protections for bad officers.



During the rally, San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson read a poem memorializing Breonna Taylor, the Black medical worker shot and killed last year by Louisville, Kentucky police. Deborah Bush, the aunt of 23-year-old Marquise Jones, who was shot and killed seven years ago by an off-duty SAPD officer, urged the crowd make their voices heard on May 1.



"I will never be quiet, I will never stop until my last breath fighting for the families," Bush said as she spoke in front of the photos of eight men killed by San Antonio-area law officers.