No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 27, 2021 Slideshows » News

All the people we saw at the San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability's Prop B rally 

By Sanford Nowlin
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
More than 150 people gathered Saturday afternoon in Pittman-Sullivan Park to show support for Proposition B, a ballot measure meant to increase accountability for San Antonio police officers. 

Members of Fix SAPD — the organization that petitioned to put Prob B on the May 1 ballot — and representatives of other progressive groups spoke in favor of the charter amendment. They also handed out information and registered people to vote.

"We're not anti-police, we're anti-abusers, we're anti-racism, we're anti-oppression," said longtime East Side activist Mario Salas, president of the San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability. "That's the point."

Prop B would strip San Antonio's police union of its power to collectively bargain for a labor contract. Proponents of the measure say those negotiations have allowed the union to win disciplinary protections for bad officers.

During the rally, San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson read a poem memorializing Breonna Taylor, the Black medical worker shot and killed last year by Louisville, Kentucky police. Deborah Bush, the aunt of 23-year-old Marquise Jones, who was shot and killed seven years ago by an off-duty SAPD officer, urged the crowd make their voices heard on May 1.

"I will never be quiet, I will never stop until my last breath fighting for the families," Bush said as she spoke in front of the photos of eight men killed by San Antonio-area law officers.  
OF 22
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A 1925 home for sale north of downtown San Antonio comes with a rare basement and wine cellar
San Antonio Current Staff39 images
This Brackenridge Park fixer-upper may look like a haunted house, but there's spooky potential
San Antonio Current Staff48 images
This historic San Antonio home comes with a rooftop deck and an awesome view of downtown
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
Let your love bloom with these adoptable animals available right now in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff23 images
1/22
Play Slideshow

Tags: Mario Salas, San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability, Fix SAPD, Police Accountability, Proposition B, May 1 election, citywide election, Deborah Bush, Marquise Jones, San Antonio Poet Laureate, Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, Breonna Taylor, police oppression, police brutality, San Antonio police union, San Antonio Police Officers Association, Fix SAPD, Prop B, charter amendment, East Side, Pittman-Sullivan Park

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Puppeteer and Brownsville native Michelle Zamora lends a hand, and her voice, to Netflix series
Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Guest Editorial: Don't steal my identity Read More

  2. Please tell us WTF Ted Cruz was thinking when he decided to sell shirts of himself with a mullet Read More

  3. San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B finally expanding to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Read More

  4. Bexar County agrees to house migrant children at Freeman Coliseum Read More

  5. San Antonio high schooler in the running for $20,000 scholarship from Coca-Cola Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation