Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 29, 2021 Slideshows » Music

All the San Antonio Current's best music photography from 2021 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
After COVID-19 put live music on hiatus for more than a year, 2021 marked the resurgence of touring acts and the chance for us to enjoy seeing our favorite San Antonio performers plug in their instruments and return to the stage.

Our photographers were there to capture those magical moments — whether it was Idles' chaotic show at the Paper Tiger, Snoop Dogg's hazy July 2 bash in Sunken Garden Theater or the release party for Garrett T. Capps' most recent album.

Here's a roundup of some of their most dynamic shots from a year packed with great music. 
OF 42
PREV NEXT
Jaime Monzon
Jinjer at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 8
Jaime Monzon
Megan Thee Stallion at ACL Festival, Oct. 8
Jaime Monzon
Machine Gun Kelly at ACL Festival, Oct. 8
Katelyn Earhart
Garrett T. Capps and Santiago Jimenez Jr. at Lonesome Rose, Sept. 10
Jaime Monzon
Leon Bridges at Aztec Theatre, Sept. 10
Jaime Monzon
Idles at Paper Tiger, Oct. 27
Jaime Monzon
Marc Anthony at AT&T Center, Aug. 27
Jaime Monzon
Sammy Hagar and the Circle at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 4
Erykah Badu at ACL Festival, Oct. 8
Oscar Moreno
Yngwie Malmsteen at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Aug. 1
Skip ad in
Jaime Monzon
John Scofield at Jazz'SAlive, Sept. 25
Jaime Monzon
Chrystabell at Paper Tiger, Dec. 12
Jaime Monzon
Dance Gavin Dance at Vibes Event Center, Oct. 15
Oscar Moreno
Knocked Loose at Vibes Event Center, Sept. 30.
Jaime Monzon
Donovan Melero at Vibes Event Center, Dec. 18
Jaime Monzon
Leon Bridges at Aztec Theatre, Sept. 10
Katelyn Earhart
Soulfly at Vibes Event Center, Sept. 18.
Jaime Monzon
Lonely Horse at Lonesome Rose, Aug. 8
Jaime Monzon
Hod at the Mix, July 24
Katelyn Earhart
Garrett T. Capps at Lonesome Rose, Sept. 10
Skip ad in
Jaime Monzon
Hail the Sun at Rock Box, Sept. 17
Julián Ledezma
Snoop Dogg/DJ Snoopadelic at Sunken Garden Theater, July 2
Jaime Monzon
FEA at Lonesome Rose, Aug. 8
Jaime Monzon
Fall of Troy at Vibes Event Center, July 17
Jaime Monzon
Hail the Sun fans at Rock Box, Sept. 17
Jaime Monzon
Black Label Society at Aztec Theatre, Nov. 19
Jaime Monzon
Crowdsurfing Fall of Troy fans at Vibes Event Center, July 17
Jaime Monzon
Dance Gavin Dance at Vibes Event Center, Oct. 15
Jaime Monzon
Gustaf at Paper Tiger, Oct. 27
Daniel Conrad
100 gecs at Paper Tiger, Nov. 13
Skip ad in
Jaime Monzon
Khruangbin at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 19
Jaime Monzon
The Toadies at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 28
Jaime Monzon
Obituary at Aztec Theatre, Nov. 19
Jaime Monzon
Jinjer at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 8
Jaime Monzon
Silverstein at Vibes Event Center, Nov. 26
Jaime Monzon
Sammy Hagar and the Circle at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 4
Jaime Monzon
Buttercup at the Pearl, Dec. 8
Jaime Monzon
A circle pit during Brokenboard Productions' anniversary show at the Mix, July 24
Jaime Monzon
Chrystabell at Paper Tiger, Dec. 12
Jaime Monzon
Idles at Paper Tiger, Oct. 27
Skip ad in
Jaime Monzon
Rev. Horton Heat at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 28
Jaime Monzon
Khruangbin at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 19
More slideshows
Everything we saw as San Antonio singer Chrystabell debuted material from her new album at Paper Tiger
San Antonio Current Staff120 images
Everything we saw as Donovan Melero of Hail the Sun rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
San Antonio Current Staff124 images
Everything we saw during Khruangbin's second mind-bending night at San Antonio's Tobin Center
San Antonio Current Staff139 images
Everything we saw as The Toadies and Rev. Horton Heat blew the roof off of San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
San Antonio Current Staff124 images
1/42
Jaime Monzon
Jinjer at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 8
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, Live music, musical tours, rock tours, music photos, San Antonio music, Texas music, Jaime Monzon, Oscar Moreno, Katelyn Earhart, Jinjer, Idles, Gustaf, John Scofield, Lonely Horse, FEA, Leon Bridges, Silverstein, Yngwie Malmsteen, Chrystabell, Soulfly, Khruangbin, Rev. Horton Heat, The Toadies, Paper Tiger, Rock Box, Vibes Even Center, AT&T Center, Buttercup, The Pearl, The Mix, Brokenboard Productions, Sammy Hagar, Aztec Theatre, Obituary, 100 gecs, Dance Gavin Dance, Fall of Troy, Black Label Society, Snoop Dogg, Hail the Sun, Garrett T. Capps, Lonesome Rose, Hod, Leon Bridges, Donovan Melero, Knocked Loose, ACL Festival, Erykah Badu, Marc Anthony, Santiago Jimenez Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Austin Music

Additional Music Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Parker McCollum, Little Joe y La Familia and more Read More

  2. Artists from San Antonio and beyond dropped bold new albums in 2021. Here are our faves. Read More

  3. San Antonio singing drag queen Ada Vox powers her way into the Queen of the Universe finale Read More

  4. Willie Nelson to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in March Read More

  5. Idol Breaker: Singing San Antonio drag performer Ada Vox makes the jump to new reality series Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation