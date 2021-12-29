All the San Antonio Current's best music photography from 2021

After COVID-19 put live music on hiatus for more than a year, 2021 marked the resurgence of touring acts and the chance for us to enjoy seeing our favorite San Antonio performers plug in their instruments and return to the stage.



Our photographers were there to capture those magical moments — whether it was Idles' chaotic show at the Paper Tiger, Snoop Dogg's hazy July 2 bash in Sunken Garden Theater or the release party for Garrett T. Capps' most recent album.



Here's a roundup of some of their most dynamic shots from a year packed with great music.