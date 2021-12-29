All the San Antonio Current's best music photography from 2021 

December 29, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
After COVID-19 put live music on hiatus for more than a year, 2021 marked the resurgence of touring acts and the chance for us to enjoy seeing our favorite San Antonio performers plug in their instruments and return to the stage.
Our photographers were there to capture those magical moments — whether it was Idles' chaotic show at the Paper Tiger, Snoop Dogg's hazy July 2 bash in Sunken Garden Theater or the release party for Garrett T. Capps' most recent album.
Here's a roundup of some of their most dynamic shots from a year packed with great music.
Jaime Monzon
Jinjer at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 8
Jaime Monzon
Megan Thee Stallion at ACL Festival, Oct. 8
Jaime Monzon
Machine Gun Kelly at ACL Festival, Oct. 8
Katelyn Earhart
Garrett T. Capps and Santiago Jimenez Jr. at Lonesome Rose, Sept. 10
Jaime Monzon
Leon Bridges at Aztec Theatre, Sept. 10
Jaime Monzon
Idles at Paper Tiger, Oct. 27
Jaime Monzon
Marc Anthony at AT&T Center, Aug. 27
Jaime Monzon
Sammy Hagar and the Circle at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 4
Erykah Badu at ACL Festival, Oct. 8
Oscar Moreno
Yngwie Malmsteen at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Aug. 1
Jaime Monzon
John Scofield at Jazz'SAlive, Sept. 25
Jaime Monzon
Chrystabell at Paper Tiger, Dec. 12
Jaime Monzon
Dance Gavin Dance at Vibes Event Center, Oct. 15
Oscar Moreno
Knocked Loose at Vibes Event Center, Sept. 30.
Jaime Monzon
Donovan Melero at Vibes Event Center, Dec. 18
Jaime Monzon
Leon Bridges at Aztec Theatre, Sept. 10
Katelyn Earhart
Soulfly at Vibes Event Center, Sept. 18.
Jaime Monzon
Lonely Horse at Lonesome Rose, Aug. 8
Jaime Monzon
Hod at the Mix, July 24
Katelyn Earhart
Garrett T. Capps at Lonesome Rose, Sept. 10
Jaime Monzon
Hail the Sun at Rock Box, Sept. 17
Julián Ledezma
Snoop Dogg/DJ Snoopadelic at Sunken Garden Theater, July 2
Jaime Monzon
FEA at Lonesome Rose, Aug. 8
Jaime Monzon
Fall of Troy at Vibes Event Center, July 17
Jaime Monzon
Hail the Sun fans at Rock Box, Sept. 17
Jaime Monzon
Black Label Society at Aztec Theatre, Nov. 19
Jaime Monzon
Crowdsurfing Fall of Troy fans at Vibes Event Center, July 17
Jaime Monzon
Dance Gavin Dance at Vibes Event Center, Oct. 15
Jaime Monzon
Gustaf at Paper Tiger, Oct. 27
Daniel Conrad
100 gecs at Paper Tiger, Nov. 13
Jaime Monzon
Khruangbin at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 19
Jaime Monzon
The Toadies at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 28
Jaime Monzon
Obituary at Aztec Theatre, Nov. 19
Jaime Monzon
Jinjer at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 8
Jaime Monzon
Silverstein at Vibes Event Center, Nov. 26
Jaime Monzon
Sammy Hagar and the Circle at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 4
Jaime Monzon
Buttercup at the Pearl, Dec. 8
Jaime Monzon
A circle pit during Brokenboard Productions' anniversary show at the Mix, July 24
Jaime Monzon
Chrystabell at Paper Tiger, Dec. 12
Jaime Monzon
Idles at Paper Tiger, Oct. 27
Jaime Monzon
Rev. Horton Heat at Aztec Theatre, Dec. 28
Jaime Monzon
Khruangbin at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 19
