February 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

All-you-can-eat sushi chain Trapper’s coming to San Antonio this summer 

click image Trapper's Sushi's STP Roll is one of the chain's many offerings. - INSTAGRAM / TRAPPERSSUSHI
  • Trapper's Sushi's STP Roll is one of the chain's many offerings.
Washington State-based chain Trapper’s will bring its all-you-can-eat sushi model to San Antonio in August, adding another spot to the city’s recent sushi boom.

The chain will occupy a 3,900-square-foot space at 415 Loop 1604, on the city’s far West Side, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records show. Construction on the space is set to begin March 1, according to the filing.



The San Antonio location will be the chain’s first foray into the Lone Star State. Trapper’s currently operates locations in Washington and Arizona, slinging nigiri, tempura, teriyaki, hand rolls and mochi.

According to the chain’s website, founder Trapper O’Keeffe began preparing sushi in 1993, training under his brother-in-law Eisuke Sato in Reno, Nevada. After Eisuke closed his restaurant and moved back to Japan, Trapper took what he learned to Washington state.

In 2004, O’Keeffe opened Sushi Town in Bonney Lake, Washington, about 40 minutes south of Seattle. Multiple locations of Trapper’s Sushi quickly followed.

Trapper's will be the latest addition to SA's growing sushi scene, which includes Toro’ko Sushi and Izumi Sushi & Hibachi — both of which opened in 2021 — and new Japanese transplant Kura Sushi, which began serving this week.

